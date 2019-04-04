Starting a Home-Based Business topic of April 13 workshop at MLT Library

Starting a Home Based Business is a workshop that covers the basic steps to starting a business with a focus on working from home. Participants will discuss the advantages, disadvantages and other factors that must be understood.

The workshop is presented by Jack Stiegler of Snohomish SCORE. It will run from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m Saturday, April 13 at the Mountlake Terrace Library, 23300 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace.

Space is limited; please preregister on the Mountlake Terrace Library events page.