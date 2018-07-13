Stage 1 Outdoor Burning Ban now in effect in Snohomish County

Most of Snohomish County was put on a Stage 1 Outdoor Burning Ban on Friday morning.

The restriction bans outdoor burning, except for recreational fires that are less than three feet in diameter and less than two feet high and only used for cooking and pleasure.

Recreational fires must also be contained within a fire pit that has been cleared of all combustible material within a 10-foot radius, must be monitored at all times and must have a water source readily available. The water source must be either a charged water hose or at least a five-gallon bucket.

The burn ban will be in effect until further notice. All unincorporated areas of the county, as well as the cities of Arlington, Brier, Darrington, Edmonds, Everett, Granite Falls, Lynnwood, Marysville, Mille Creek, Mountlake Terrace, Monroe, Mukilteo, Stanwood and Sultan are all participating in the ban.

All outdoor burn permits, including permits issued by the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency, are suspended until the ban is lifted. The ban will remain in effect until there is a sustained period of rainfall and the fire risk returns to low.