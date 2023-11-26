Stage 1 burn ban issued for Snohomish County

Due to stagnant weather conditions and rising air pollution, the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency has issued a Stage 1 burn ban for Snohomish County, effective at 2 p.m. Nov. 25.

This ban is in effect until further notice. Use of fireplaces and uncertified wood stoves is prohibited until air quality improves

According to an agency alert, there were high levels of wood smoke Friday night and early Saturday morning in Snohomish County. While some clearing was expected during the day, the agency said high levels are likely again Saturday night. This could lead to air that is unhealthy for sensitive groups and moderate air quality overall. Stagnant conditions are expected to persist through the weekend and into next week.

Puget Sound Clean Air Agency staff said it will continue to monitor the situation.

The purpose of a burn ban is to reduce the amount of pollution creating unhealthy air, usually due to excessive wood smoke. Wood smoke affects the respiratory and cardiovascular systems and increases health risks, especially for sensitive populations.

Visit pscleanair.gov/burnban to view the current burn ban status and for more information.

Some details:

– It is OK to use natural gas and propane stoves or inserts during burn bans.

– The only exception to these rules are if the homeowner has a previously approved ‘No Other Adequate Source of Heat’ exemption from the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency.

– If a wood stove is over 30 years old, it is likely uncertified and prohibited for use during a burn ban. Uncertified wood stoves are no longer legal to sell or purchase in the State of Washington due to the significant pollution they generate. A certified stove will have an EPA label on the back.

Burn ban violations are subject to a $1,000 penalty.

The Washington State Department of Health recommends that people who are sensitive to air pollution limit time spent outdoors, especially when exercising. Air pollution can trigger asthma attacks, cause difficulty breathing, and make lung and heart problems worse, including COVID-19. Smoke is full of small particles, which can be especially dangerous for sensitive groups — infants, children and people over 65, or those who are pregnant, have heart or lung diseases (such as asthma or COPD), respiratory infections, diabetes, stroke survivors or are suffering from COVID-19.

