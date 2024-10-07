Staff presents draft 2025-2026 biennial budget to council, shares residents’ priorities

The Mountlake Terrace City Council at its Oct. 3 meeting received presentations from City Manager Jeff Niten and new Finance Director Sirke Salminen and also shared feedback the city received from residents during its budget open house in April.

During the open house, attendees were given $100 in play money and chose specific areas where it should be spent. Here are the results, based on the percentage of play money placed per topic:

Public Safety: 26%

Infrastructure Maintenance: 24%

Recreation Services: 16%

Economic Development: 13%

Planning and Engineering: 13%

Administration: 8%

The open house information was supplemented with an online survey asking similar questions. The results of the online survey are:

Safety: 88%

Natural Environment: 83%

Parks and Recreation: 82%

Economy: 82%

Utilities: 80%

Mobility: 76%

Community Design: 75%

Education, Arts and Culture: 64%

Health and Wellness: 61%

Inclusivity and Engagement: 57%

According to Niten, the online survey showed that 8 in 10 residents plan to remain in Mountlake Terrace for the next five years and would recommend the city to someone who asked. The respondents also rate the city as a good or excellent place to live and raise children. Further, they rated the quality of life as good or excellent.

Niten also noted that “98043 is the fastest-selling area code in the nation for homes.”

Niten explained that the overall quality-of-life ratings in Mountlake Terrace remain high. Many items related to transportation and mobility rates are higher than the national benchmark and have improved since 2022. Also, residents offered favorable reviews for many of the city’s outdoor activities.

However, the local economy continues to be a top issue for residents.

Niten said several factors had impacted the city’s economy, such as the ending of one-time funds from the COVID pandemic, rebounding from a sluggish economy and a slow return to group activities such as recreation events.

Other factors affecting on the city are inflation, real estate excise tax and impact fees, staffing and contracted labor rates, he said.

Niten said that since the second quarter of 2023, real estate sales have decreased by 18.8%, and building permits have decreased by 21%. However, housing prices have increased by 6.1%.

Salminen said the lowered property tax revenue in the city’s general fund reflects the city’s annexation into South County Fire for fire and emergency services. Sales tax revenue is expected to increase due to the rising population.

Salminen said the general fund expenditures reflect Mountlake Terrace residents’ safety priorities. Public safety accounts for 36.5% of the general fund expenditures.

This was the first of nine meetings in which budget-related presentations will be delivered to the city council and the community this fall. The next meeting is Oct. 10.

To see the entire budget presentation, click here.

The city council also had the third draft review of the Vision 2044 Comprehensive Plan, presented by Senior Planner Jonathan Morales and Community and Economic Development Director Christy Osborn.

While discussing the proposed land use map, Osborn said that initially, the city planned to start developing land use zoning in the town’s core and progress from there. However, the Growth Management Act (GMA) and the opening of Link light rail forced the city to change strategies.

The GMA requires middle housing to be developed close to public transportation hubs, placing development closer to Lake Ballinger rather than the Recreation Pavilion in the middle of the city.

A special meeting will be held on Oct. 16 for a public hearing and tentative adoption of the Vision 2044 Comprehensive Plan.

The next council meeting will start at 7 p.m., Oct. 10, at Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 23204 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace.

To attend the meeting online, visit zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID 810 1113 9518; no passcode is needed.

To make a public comment remotely, complete the registration form within 24 hours of the meeting’s start at cityofmlt.com/FormCenter/City-Council-17/Remote-Public-Comment-Request-Form-12.

To listen via telephone, call 1-253-215-8782 and enter the same meeting ID.

You also can view live-streamed meetings and past video recordings at www.youtube.com/cityofmlt.

The agenda can be viewed here.

— Story by Rick Sinnett