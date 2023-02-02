St. Pius X School locked down briefly when police called to nearby domestic violence incident

St. Pius X School in Mountlake Terrace was locked down briefly Thursday morning while Mountlake Terrace police investigated a domestic violence incident nearby.

According to Mountlake Terrace Police Commander Mike Haynes, patrol officers were dispatched at 9:47 a.m. to a domestic altercation involving a knife in the area of 58th Avenue West.

“The officers located the victim and learned the suspect was still outstanding,” Haynes said. “There was concern he may enter the school due to proximity, therefore the school was locked down as a precaution.”

Officers later located the suspect and arrested him near his residence in Mountlake Terrace, Haynes said. The school lockdown was lifted around 10:30 a.m.