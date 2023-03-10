St. Pius X School hosting open house March 19

St. Pius X School in Mountlake Terrace will host an open house on Sunday, March 19 from noon-3 p.m at the Farewell Gym in the school. The event will provide opportunities for families to meet school leaders and staff, explore classrooms and learn more about St. Pius School’s curriculum.

St. Pius X School is located at 22105 58th Ave. W. in Mountlake Terrace and serves students from 2 1/2 year-olds through eighth grade. The school is accepting students for the 2023-24 Academic Year. Learn more here.