St. Pius X church vandalized with graffiti early Sunday

Mountlake Terrace’s St Pius X Catholic Church was spray painted with graffiti early Sunday morning.

Mountlake Terrace Police Commander Scott King said surveillance video taken at 12:22 a.m. Sunday showed several juveniles spray painting profanity on a vchicle located on church property, then moving toward the church.

“The word Satan with a satanic star was spray painted on the church building,” King said. “There was also something spray painted which was not legible.”

The case is being assigned to detectives for further investigation, King said. Police have received no other reports of churches being vandalized in Mountlake Terrace, he added.

According an email sent to parishioners, church members worked to remove the graffiti after it was discovered Sunday.

St. Pius X is located at 22209 58th Ave. W. in Mountlake Terrace.