St. Patrick’s Day DUI patrols in Snohomish County this weekend

The Snohomish County DUI and Target Zero Task Force will be conducting St. Patrick’s Day DUI emphasis patrols on Friday, March 17 from 7 p.m. to 3 a.m. Representatives from the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office, Washington State Patrol and the Edmonds, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace police departments, along with the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board, are among those agencies doing high-visibility patrols countywide.

Those celebrating this weekend are encouraged to use sober designated drivers, taxis and ride-share services.

Patrols will be looking for drivers impaired by alcohol, legal marijuana or other illegal drugs. Target Zero is the Washington State Traffic Safety Commission’s plan for zero traffic related deaths and serious injuries by 2030. More information can be found at www.SnoCoTargetZero.org and www.targetzero.com