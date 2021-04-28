St. Alban’s Church sets another neighborhood food drive for Saturday, May 1

St. Alban’s Episcopal Church in Edmonds will host another drive-thru food donation event for the community Saturday, May 1 from 10 a.m. through 2 p.m.

The May 1 event is the latest in a series of efforts to support local food banks, and the church offered thanks for the community’s support. The latest event, held March 22, brought in cash contributions of $812 and 1,400 pounds of food. Church member Lee Forsberg noted that the total collected so far in 2021 is 2,750 pounds of food and $1,379. Five drives in 2020 brought in 4,600 pounds of food and $4,845 in community contributions. In addition, members of the church contributed $8,208 to the Edmonds, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace food banks.

Food drive organizers recommend that people bring non-perishable food such as soups, tuna, peanut butter, dry pasta and similar items to help those in need. Diapers and infant formula are also always appreciated. Cash and checks are also accepted. Checks should be made payable to “Food Bank.”

As in the past, St. Alban’s parishioners and other helpers will be on hand at the church — located at 21405 82nd Pl. W. near the Edmonds Five Corners intersection — to accept donations. All staff will be observing full Covid-19 prevention protocols, and contributors are also asked to remain in their cars and wear masks.

An easy way to find the church is to look for “The Episcopal Church Welcomes You” signs on both 84th Avenue West and 212th Street Southwest, directing visitors to St. Alban’s. For more information, contact the church at 425-778-0371.