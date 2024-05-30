SR 99 lane reductions starting Saturday, June 1, for maintenance on Seattle’s First Avenue Bridge

The right lane of State Route 99 will close daily from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 1, and Sunday, June 2, for routine maintenance on Seattle’s First Avenue Bridge, the Washington State Department of Transportation said.

On Saturday, June 1, the northbound right lane will close on the First Avenue Bridge, then on Sunday, June 2, the southbound right lane will close.

People should plan for added travel time and seek alternate routes.

Real-time traffic information is available on the WSDOT mobile app and the Travel Center Map, or by signing up for email updates.