SR 526 off-ramp to Airport Road in Everett to close for two nights beginning July 26

People traveling overnight in south Everett, including those heading to the newly named Seattle Paine Field International Airport, should plan for two nights of closures of the westbound State Route 526 off-ramp to Airport Road starting Wednesday, July 26.

Beginning nightly at 11 p.m. Wednesday, July 26, through 4:30 a.m. Friday, July 28, the off-ramp from westbound SR 526 to Airport Road will close. A signed detour will guide people around the closure.

This is part of a project to strengthen four bridges along SR 526 in Everett to better withstand a major earthquake. During the two nights of closures, contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will restore signals at the end of the westbound SR 526 off-ramp to Airport Road to their original configuration. The signals were adjusted last spring to create a safe work zone and allow crews to strengthen the support structures along the east side of the Airport Road overpass. Work is about to swap to the west side of Airport Road.

People can receive real-time travel information via the WSDOT mobile app, the real-time travel map or by following the WSDOT Traffic Twitter account.