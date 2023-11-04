SR 526 off-ramp, Airport Road ready to return to normal after seismic work

If the weather cooperates, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said it will reset Airport Road and the off-ramp from westbound State Route 526 to Airport Road to their normal traffic configurations Sunday night, Nov. 5.

The transportation department said it has wrapped up seismic strengthening of the SR 526 overpass at Airport Road, meaning it can return Airport Road to two lanes in each direction and the SR 526 off-ramp to two lanes. The plan is to close the off-ramp from 11 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 5, until 4:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 6, but it’s noted that dry weather is needed to install permanent striping, so this work may be rescheduled.

Airport Road is one of four bridges in Everett where WSDOT is adding steel jackets to the columns and additional concrete and steel reinforcement to the structure to help them better withstand a major earthquake as part of the SR 526 Seismic Retrofit project. Work on the overpasses at East Casino and Hardeson roads in Everett is already completed, and the contractor will wrap up the fourth bridge at Seaway Boulevard later this year.