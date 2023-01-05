SR 520 closing across the lake this weekend for construction

Travelers should plan ahead and find alternate routes this weekend for trips across Lake Washington between Seattle and the Eastside. Beginning Friday night, crews will close both directions of SR 520 and all associated ramps between Interstate 5 in Seattle and 92nd Avenue Northeast in Clyde Hill. The closure will extend from 11 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, to 5 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 9.

The SR 520 Trail will remain open during the weekend closure.

During the closure, crews will place 42 girders, or bridge support beams, over the highway. The beams are part of the foundation for a new 3-acre lid under construction in Seattle’s Montlake neighborhood. Crews have already installed 144 lid girders over SR 520. The girders placed this weekend will be among the last for the lid. People can watch this weekend’s girder work on this construction camera, which updates every 10 minutes.

In the coming months, east of the lid, more girders will be placed over the highway to add a dedicated bike and pedestrian bridge connecting Lake Washington Boulevard and East Montlake Park. The landscaped bridge will be up to 73 feet wide, with a 14-foot-wide path and lookout.

The work is part of the $455 million SR 520 Montlake Project. The project also builds three new eastbound lanes over Union Bay between Montlake Boulevard and the floating bridge on Lake Washington.

Drivers crossing Lake Washington during the weekend should take I-90 as an alternate route or consider delaying their trips if possible.

Get the most up-to-date information on closures by visiting the SR 520 Construction Corner.