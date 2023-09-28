SR 520 closed across Lake Washington this weekend beginning late Friday, Sept. 29

Drivers traveling across Lake Washington should plan ahead for a weekend closure of State Route 520 starting late Friday evening, Sept. 29, according to a news release.

The SR 520 closure is from Interstate 5 to 92nd Avenue Northeast in Clyde Hill and lasts from 11:59 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29, through 5 a.m. Monday, Oct. 2.

Saturday and Sunday exception

To accommodate Mariners fans going to and from the games in Seattle, on Saturday and Sunday crews will open one lane of SR 520 in each direction from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. During that time, crews will open the on- and off-ramps to and from Montlake Boulevard.

Even with the one-lane openings, though, travelers should still expect congestion on SR 520 and find alternate routes if possible. I-90 will be the best alternative to get across the lake all weekend. Traffic flow information is available using WSDOT’s real-time travel map online.

The SR 520 Trail will remain open across the lake for pedestrians and bicyclists during the road closure.

Part of the SR 520 Montlake Project, the weekend closure is necessary to pave and work on utilities under the newly forming Montlake Lid (PDF 476KB) in Seattle’s Montlake neighborhood. The lid over SR 520 is slated to open early next year.

For a map of the affected area, visit https://www.flickr.com/photos/wsdot/53214766982/in/dateposted/.