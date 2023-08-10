SR 520 closed across Lake Washington this weekend

Drivers traveling across Lake Washington this weekend should plan ahead. State Route 520 will be closed around the clock for 54 hours starting at 11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11. Drivers should find alternate routes.

The closure limits for eastbound and westbound SR 520 are different:

Eastbound is closed from Montlake Boulevard in Seattle to 92nd Avenue Northeast in Clyde Hill.

Westbound is closed from 92nd Avenue Northeast in Clyde Hill to I-5 in Seattle.

Crews will close the highway and associated on- and off-ramps starting at 11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11. The ramps and highway will open at 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 14.

The SR 520 Trail will remain open across the lake.

There is one caveat: Eastbound SR 520 will remain open from I-5 to Montlake Boulevard so drivers can get to the Montlake neighborhood via I-5. Drivers should expect extra congestion early Saturday morning when participants in the Fred Hutch Obliteride travel to the event.

Part of the SR 520 Montlake Project, the closure is necessary to pave and relocate utilities to the newly forming Montlake Lid (PDF 476KB) in Seattle’s Montlake neighborhood. The lid over SR 520 is slated to open early next year.