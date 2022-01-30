SR 104, I-5 ramps to close overnight for light rail work this week

Sound Transit contractor crews will continue work on the Lynnwood Light Rail extension this week, necessitating overnight closures of State Route 104 and Interstate 5 freeway ramps.

The eastbound State Route 104 ramps to northbound I-5 will close from 8 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. nightly Monday, Jan. 31 through the morning of Friday, Feb. 4.

The northbound I-5 ramps to westbound State Route 104 will close from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. nightly Monday, Jan. 31 through the morning of Friday, Feb. 4.