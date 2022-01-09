SR 104, I-5 ramps to close overnight for light rail work Jan. 10-14

The eastbound and westbound State Route 104 ramps to northbound I-5 will close from 8 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. nightly Monday, Jan. 10 through the morning of Friday, Jan. 14.

The northbound and southbound I-5 ramps to SR 104 will close from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. nightly Jan. 10 through Jan. 14.

Sound Transit contractor crews will continue work on the Lynnwood Light Rail extension during the closures.