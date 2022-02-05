SR 104, I-5 ramps to close overnight for light rail work Feb. 7-11

State Route 104 and Interstate 5 on- and off-ramps will close overnight Feb. 7-11 so Sound Transit contractor crews can continue work on the Lynnwood Light Rail extension.

The eastbound SR 104 on-ramps to northbound I-5 will close from 8 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. nightly through Friday morning and the northbound I-5 off-ramps to westbound SR 104 will close from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. each night.