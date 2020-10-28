Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation grants $5,000 to Edmonds Schools Foundation

The Foundation for Edmonds School District has been awarded a $5,000 Neighborhood Grant by the Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation, an organization dedicated to nutrition education and fresh food access.

The foundation is one of 120 organizations across 23 states, where Sprouts currently operates, to receive this award. Grants have been allocated to organizations addressing local issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Funding from the grant will benefit the foundation’s Nourishing Network program by helping to provide meals and services to hungry and homeless students and their families. Programs include weekend meal kits, summer meals program, seven monthly pop-up pantries, home meal deliveries to homeless children wherever they are sheltered in place, and holiday meals.