Sprouts Farmers Market will open in Lynnwood Feb. 6; hiring fair set for December

Sprouts Farmers Market now under construction at Lynnwood Crossing will be opening Feb. 6, 2019, and the organization is planning to hold a hiring fair in December for approximately 140 full- and part-time career opportunities.

Sprouts says it is looking for team members who have “a passion for healthy eating and the fresh, natural and organic products offered throughout the store.”

Sprouts Lynnwood Hiring Fair

When: Wednesday, Dec. 19 and Thursday, Dec. 20; 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Embassy Suites by Hilton – 20610 44th Avenue West; Lynnwood, WA 98036

Details: Applicants are encouraged to bring a copy of their resume and will have the opportunity to speak directly with the Sprouts hiring team about available positions.

Employment opportunities include:

Department Managers, Assistant Department Managers and Clerks (Produce, Meat and Seafood, Deli, Grocery, Bakery, Vitamins and Body Care and more)

Cashiers

Courtesy Clerks

Backup Receiver, Administrative Coordinator and Scan Coordinator

Sprouts says it offers competitive pay, team member discounts, a fun and rewarding culture, and numerous career advancement opportunities. To learn more about available career opportunities and team member benefits, or to apply, visit about.sprouts.com/careers or call 1-866-925-2396 for non-managerial roles.