Sprouts Farmers Market to open Lynnwood store Feb. 6

Sprouts Farmers Market will open in Lynnwood on Wednesday, Feb. 6. The new store will be the store’s second location in the state after first entering the market last year.

Sprouts will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new Lynnwood location at 19630 Highway 99 before doors open at 7 a.m. The public is invited to join the festivities at the 30,000-square-foot store.

The first 200 shoppers will receive 20 percent off their initial total purchase and muffin and coffee samples will be served to everyone in line before the doors open. Every customer on grand opening day will receive one free reusable bag with purchase.

Weekend shoppers are invited to explore new natural and organic products during Taste of Sprouts on Saturday, Feb. 9, when guest favorite and trending items, including a selection of exclusive Sprouts Brand products, will be sampled throughout the store.

Sprouts, which calls itself the healthy grocer, says the Lynnwood store will offer locally made products from brands including Blue Lotus Chai, Ellenos Real Greek Yogurt, Grace Harbor Farms, Joe Chocolates and Kombucha Town.

As part of Sprouts’ commitment to “zero waste,” the new Lynnwood store will donate unsold and edible groceries to Food Lifeline through the grocer’s Food Rescue program. Food that is not fit for donation is provided to local cattle farms and composting facilities.