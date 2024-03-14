Spring party and egg hunt March 23 for those who are blind or low-vision

The Edmonds Lions Club and the Washington Council for the Blind will hold a Spring Party and Egg Hunt from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 23, at Northwest Church at the Community Life Center, 19820 Scriber Lake Rd #1, Lynnwood.

The event is for blind and low-vision children and adults and their families, including sighted siblings. Enjoy an egg hunt, candy, snacks and other springtime activities. Bring your cell phone or camera for photo opportunities with the friendly bunny and guide dog puppies.

An RSVP is required by March 19. Email hididly@gmail.com.