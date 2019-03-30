Spring cleaning tips for your home and yard

Spring is finally here, and it’s time to put away the sweaters, scarves, and boots and get your home in tip-top shape.

Here are some spring-cleaning tips to help you get the most out of your chore list:

First, inspect your home from top to bottom. Now that the weather is temperate, you will want to check on how your home weathered this winter. Many of us have snow repairs to do.

Exterior/foundation review

-Check the roof for leaks, the gutters for damage, and the siding for cracks. You will also want to inspect your basement or foundation for any shifts. Make repairs now to prevent further damage.

-April showers bring May flowers… so clear out the gutters to keep rain from pooling on your roof or near your foundation.

Pest control

Spring is mating season for spiders, so sweep cobwebs, clear debris, and check the nooks and crannies for the eight-legged friends.

Mechanical/HVAC system

– If you have an air conditioner, check to make sure it is ready before hot weather arrives.

– Check and replace your air filters to keep allergens at bay.

Clear the clutter

– Do a sweep around the house and get rid of junk that you don’t use! Tips from Marie Kondo may also be helpful.

– Tackle your closets, playrooms, and basements to get rid of outdated stuff. Refreshing your space will feel so good!

Deep clean

– On a nice day, open the windows, dust, wipe, scrub and clean. You will get a nice workout, and your home will look and feel so fresh after a winter of being cooped up.

– Here are some tips to help you engage the youngest helpers.

Update your décor

Add a splash of color to your home with small embellishments. Flowers or a colorful vase, a bright throw for your sofa, pretty pastel pillows, spring-time candles, and fun decor to update your living space.

Take it outdoors

Let your throw rugs, curtains, and other tapestries air outside. Shake off the dust, spot clean, and let everything bask in the sun for an afternoon. Air it out!

Back yard

It may not be time to start up the grill, yet, but you can get started on your outdoor entertaining checklist. Check your lawn, and if you have some spare spots start filling in with seed. Check your outdoor plants, prune, plant bulbs, start to replenish the soil for your garden, and mow, so you are ready to start when the season allows.

BBQ Grill

– If you have a gas grill, it’s a good time to perform a maintenance check. Clean everything and make sure to check all gas lines. These can get clogged after sitting idle all winter.

– You can start to bring out your garden furniture, or clean it up if you left it out!

Before we know it, it’ll be barbecue season!

— By Melissa Irons, CGR CAPS CGP

Showroom and Operations Manager

Irons Brother Cosntruction, Inc.

www.ironsbc.com