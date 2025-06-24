Sports Commission’s Dunn to be featured speaker at MLT Chamber of Commerce June 26 event

Tammy Dunn, executive director of the Snohomish County Sports Commission, will be the featured speaker at the Mountlake Terrace Chamber of Commerce networking event from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, June 26 at Baguus Little Asia, 23511 56th Ave. W., Ste. 107 in Mountlake Terrace.

Dunn will talk about how local businesses can get ready for the 2026 World Cup.

Tickets are free for members and $20 for nonmembers. You can RSVP here.