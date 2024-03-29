Sponsors sought for upcoming City of MLT events

Summer events are quickly approaching, and the City of Mountlake Terrace is looking for sponsors to help make it all happen.

“Sponsorships are important for every event, and I look forward to new partnerships each year,” Events Coordinator Andrew Appelwick said.

The city’s offerings have more than doubled in 2024 with the addition of Terrace Summer Nights. This expansion brings new opportunities for businesses and organizations to support community events and gatherings in Mountlake Terrace.

Offerings also include the 3rd of July Family Celebration and National Night Out. The Sponsorship Guide can be found online.

For more information, contact Events Coordinator Andrew Appelwick at 425-744-6287, aappelwick@mltwa.gov.

###