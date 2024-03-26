Sponsors sought for Juneteenth 2024 event in Lynnwood

Juneteenth Northwest is accepting sponsors and donations for the 2024 Juneteenth celebration, supported by the City of Lynnwood, Edmonds School District, Project Girl Mentoring and Verdant Health Commission. This year’s celebration will be on Wednesday, June 19, from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Cedar Valley Community School in Lynnwood.
Activities will include live entertainment, food trucks, free resources and a car show.
For more information on sponsorships or to donate, visit www.juneteenthnw.com .
