Sponsors needed for Scriber Lake HS annual prom and grad night

Washington Kids in Transition is again seeking donations to ensure that Scriber Lake High School students have a prom/graduation celebration.

A $50 donation will cover the cost of attendance for one student (by comparison, most grad nights at other high schools cost upwards of $125-175 per ticket).

Each donation will allow a student to attend a special night of dancing, food, games and senior photos in a safe and sober setting on May 11. Unlike other high schools, Scriber Lake — an alternative high school that serves students across the Edmonds School District — does not have a PTA to help with fundraising.

The goal is to sponsor 100 students. Click here to make a secure donation through the Washington Kids in Transition PayPal account.