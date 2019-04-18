Sponsors needed for annual 3rd of July fireworks celebration in Mountlake Terrace.

Sponsors are needed for the annual 3rd of July fireworks and outdoor summer festival set for Ballinger Park in Mountlake Terrace from noon-11 p.m. on Wednesday, July 3.

The event will feature food, music and family games plus — new this year — two fireworks shows and a VIP seating area, said Seaun Richards, president of the non-profit Cheeseburger Babies Foundation, which puts on the annual celebration. All event costs are covered by sponsors and private donations.

You can see all sponsorship levels and benefits at this link.

Contact Seaun Richards at 425-218-5996 or email at [email protected]