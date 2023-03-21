Sponsored: Port of Edmonds hiring seasonal marina attendant, groundskeeper

The Port of Edmonds is taking applications for a seasonal marina attendant and seasonal marina groundskeeper. Visit www.portofedmonds.org/business/employment to learn more and apply.
