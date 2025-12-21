Sunday, December 21, 2025
HomeChurchesSponsored: North Sound Church invites you to come home for Christmas
ChurchesEvents

Sponsored: North Sound Church invites you to come home for Christmas

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today?

Yes, I want to support My MLTnews!

“Wherever we find ourselves this Christmas, we are invited to find our true home with God, because God made his home with us.”

As you watch our short Christmas film, we hope you catch a glimpse of God’s deep love for you, the Good News of Jesus and the warm welcome that you can receive at a church near you this Christmas. Merry Christmas from North Sound Church!

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.

Events Calendar

View Calendar

© Copyright 2025 | All rights reserved by My MLT News

Website by Web Publisher PRO