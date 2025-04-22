Sponsored: Nonprofit Showcase — Prescription Drug Assistance Foundation

My Neighborhood News Network has partnered with the Verdant Health Commission to profile the work of local nonprofits that advance the health of our whole community.

Snohomish County resident Kim has lived through what is many people’s medical and financial nightmare: being diagnosed with a health condition that requires prescription medications beyond her budget.

Kim is in her late 60s and proudly worked for decades as an aerospace inspector. About five years ago her health started declining – she was in frequent discomfort and started having mobility challenges. Her diagnosis was a double-whammy: a gastrointestinal (GI) condition and Parkinson’s disease. Parkinson’s is a degenerative neurological disorder that primarily affects movement, causing symptoms like tremors, slowness of movement, muscle stiffness, and a resulting decrease in quality of life.

The medications prescribed for the conditions were costly, and even though Kim had health insurance, her out-of-pocket costs were challenging. Her medical debt began to grow, her stress levels increased and she feared she might end up losing her home.

Although Kim doesn’t like asking for help, she was fortunate to be referred to the Prescription Drug Assistance Foundation (PDAF), which provides prescription assistance to low- and moderate-income individuals in Washington State. This patient-centered service supports individuals who might otherwise be forced to choose between paying for essential medications and other necessities such as doctor visits, transportation, housing, utilities or even food.

Kim was connected to Rod Shutt, a prescription assistance program coordinator at PDAF. He estimates that since 2021, he has helped her access prescriptions valued at over $50,000 and as a result, she has saved thousands of dollars in out-of-pocket costs.

Shutt registered Kim to receive manufacturer assistance for her GI condition prescription, and then he connected her with a foundation to cover the copays for her movement disorder medications. Recently, she lost the GI medication assistance from the manufacturer, but Schutt then linked her to another foundation to cover those copays.

PDAF and Shutt have been a lifeline for Kim. “We seniors don’t have much. Without help from Rod and PDAF, I would have been in big trouble,” she said. “I didn’t know what to do, and I was worried I might lose my home. That program is life-saving.”

“Helping individuals access necessary medications is incredibly rewarding,” Schutt said. “Every day, as a result of my efforts, I can positively impact my patients’ health and quality of life. Most face financial barriers that prevent them from obtaining essential prescriptions, often leading to costly medical complications.” He assists patients in navigating patient assistance programs, manufacturer copay assistance, private copay assistance foundation grants, and locating the lowest cost source of medications. “This support not only ensures adherence to prescribed therapies but also fosters a sense of hope and dignity among patients,” he said.

Since January 2024, PDAF has assisted 59 residents within Verdant’s service area of South Snohomish County in obtaining over $1.7 million in medications, many of which cost more than $10,000 per month. PDAF helps residents get access to a range of medications – for cancer treatment, mental health conditions, diabetes, Alzheimer’s disease and more.

Shutt encourages people experiencing financial challenges paying for essential prescription medications to contact him for an appointment by calling 206-518-0839 or emailing rods@prescriptiondrugassistance.org. He has office hours at Verdant’s office in Lynnwood every Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.