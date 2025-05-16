Sponsored: Nonprofit Showcase — Edmond Waterfront Center’s Foot Care Clinic provides caring expertise to community

My Neighborhood News Network has partnered with the Verdant Health Commission to profile the work of local nonprofits that advance the health of our whole community.

We take our feet for granted until they start to hurt and cause everyday activities – walking, wearing your favorite pair of shoes, even just standing – to become challenging, if not downright excruciating.

People of all ages and incomes in Snohomish County are fortunate to have access to medical-grade foot care through the Foot Care Clinic at the Edmonds Waterfront Center (EWC). Formerly known as the Edmonds Senior Center, EWC offers a range of programs, activities, classes and trips.

“What sets us apart from other senior and community centers is our commitment to providing low- to no-cost access to a variety of health and wellness services,” Foot Care Clinic Manager Kirsten Beck said. “The EWC has become a regional leader in evidence-based health and wellness programming for our community.”

Delayed or improper foot care can lead to pain, limited mobility, falls, loss of independence, and complications of pre-existing conditions, as well as a negative impact on a person’s mental health, sense of well-being and autonomy. Proper foot care is especially crucial for individuals with cardiovascular disease, diabetes or any condition causing poor circulation in the feet. “This is why we have a robust Foot Care Clinic at the EWC,” Beck said.

“The nurses have a genuine interest in my personal foot health and I feel this in every session,” said client Peter Reckendorf. “I have received good ideas from them about how I can improve my foot health, which is so important as we get older. Their primary focus is your feet, but we have meaningful conversations along the way.”

Over 200 foot care sessions are offered every month and include:

– Reduction of length and thickness of toenails, corns or calluses

– Removal of a part of ingrown nail that is causing irritation

– Moisturizing of lower legs and a lotion foot rub

– Referral assistance to an appropriate provider for conditions outside the scope of the clinic’s expertise

“Our services are unique due to the low cost and the high level of training of our nurses,” Beck said. All nurses at EWC Foot Care Clinic are Washington State licensed registered nurses, podiatrist-trained and board-certified (or eligible) as foot care nurse specialists through the American Foot Care Nurses Association.

Each visit is $40. For those with financial barriers, the fee can be reduced or waived based on need. To learn more about this benefit, contact EWC’s Director of Health & Wellness Michelle Reitan at Michelle.Reitan@edmondswaterfrontcenter.org or 206-954-2523.

Due to high demand for appointments, Beck is exploring the possibility of expanding the Foot Care Clinic to EWC’s satellite location at Lake Ballinger Community Center later this year.

Beck says that the clinic is thriving in large part due to the financial contributions of the Verdant Health Commission, which governs South Snohomish County’s Public Hospital District. Verdant invests in community health programs through local nonprofits to ensure quality health care is accessible to all residents.

“We appreciate Verdant’s partnership and could not hold clinics to the degree that we do without their support,” Beck said. “Currently, there is no other single, reliable funding source for the program. We get individual donations throughout the year, but nothing to the level of what Verdant contributes to foot care.”

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 425-725-FOOT (3668).