Sponsored: Lynnwood City Council seeks nominations for Public Facilities District Board of Directors

The Lynnwood City Council is seeking nominations of an individual from interested organizations for Position No. 2 of the Lynnwood Public Facilities District Board of Directors. The Lynnwood Public Facilities District is the governing body that oversees the operation and management of the Lynnwood Event Center and the surrounding thirteen-acre property. The PFD, doing business as The District, strives for a genuine, community-driven district that derives its vitality from inclusiveness, diversity, arts, and sustainability.

The Lynnwood Event Center is a 34,000-square-foot state-of-the-art meeting and event facility located in the heart of Lynnwood. As the City of Lynnwood embarks on the development of its future downtown known as “City Center,” the Event Center and surrounding area is poised to become the community’s front door as an entertainment district and a gathering place for residents and visitors alike.

The PFD is actively planning the redevelopment of its 13 acres which includes upgrades to the Event Center, new retail and dining destinations, an on-site hotel, housing, and public park spaces. The revitalization efforts will make the property an innovative destination to experience unique and authentic arts, culture, and entertainment events. A future board member shall be a steward of the city and understand the economic potential the area brings to South Snohomish County.

The Board of Directors is a volunteer position with a term limit of four years, which can be renewed at the end of the term. The position requires attendance at a monthly meeting including review of monthly materials. Board candidates should be prepared to attend some events as advocates for the PFD and community. The total monthly commitment is approximately four to five hours.

A qualified candidate will have a strong business background and evidence of long-term commitment to the community. Additionally, board members shall be knowledgeable in at least one of the following areas: economic development, commercial real estate development, housing, financial planning, or the tourism and hospitality sectors. The PFD is looking for someone with demonstrated strengths in communications and leadership to help lead the organization through an exciting period of growth and expansion of community impact.

How to Nominate

Please submit the following information to nominate an individual for this Board position:

1. Formal letter of nomination from an organization

2. Letter of interest and resume from the nominated candidate

To apply, please complete the online nomination at LynnwoodWA.gov/PFDboard.

Submittal of materials must be received by 5 p.m. on March 8, 2024. Nominees should be available for an interview with Lynnwood City Council on March 18 and March 20, 2024.

Nominations may also be submitted by mail to:

City of Lynnwood

Attention: Ryan Bush

20816 44th Avenue West

Suite 230

Lynnwood, WA 98036

For more information about the Lynnwood Event Center or the Public Facilities District visit LynnwoodEventCenter.com or TheDistrict425.com.

— Sponsored by the City of Lynnwood