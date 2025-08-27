Sponsored: Edmonds Asian Food Tour — experience Japanese cuisine at Kazoku

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support MLTnews!

For years, Sumin Yu dreamed of having her own sushi restaurant. In 2023 that dream became a reality with the opening of Kazoku. Pull off Highway 99, step into Kazoku and let the restaurant transport you.

The atmosphere is impeccable. Traditional Japanese decor with ornate partitions and artful noren curtains blend beautifully with a chic modern sushi bar. Yet despite the upscale decor, there’s zero pretension at this restaurant.

“The name says it all: it’s Kazoku, it’s family,” Yu said. Customers are encouraged to bring the whole family. With large and small tables, bar seating and private spaces for parties, there’s a place for everyone at Kazoku.

In addition to their standard menu, Kazoku offers lunch and happy hour menus. The three menus host sushi rolls, noodle soups, sashimi plates, rice bowls and other delicious items. Each dish is not only an experience in flavor but in texture as well. Between melt-in-your-mouth sashimi and crispy ika geso karaage (deep-fried squid tentacles), there is a menu item for every craving.

Kazoku serves only the highest-quality fish. “If I can’t have it, I will never serve it to anybody,” Yu said. And she was spoiled with great locally caught fish during her childhood in South Korea. She makes sure to keep the restaurant stocked with a wide selection of quality fish. Sushi and sashimi sets allow customers to sample a variety of up to 10 types of fish in a single menu item.

Open seven days a week, Kazoku is always a popular dinner destination and can stay crowded all weekend, but drop in for a weekday lunch or happy hour for a tranquil dining experience.

Kazoku will be the third stop on the upcoming Edmonds Asian Food Tour. If you’re curious about the flavors and history of Kazoku and three other local Asian restaurants, purchase your ticket today while supplies last.

Kazoku Japanese Cuisine is located at 22618 Hwy 99, Edmonds, WA 98026.

Restaurant hours are noon to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and noon to 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

— Sponsored by the Edmonds Asian Food Tour



