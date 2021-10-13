Sponsored: Assistance League of Everett estate sale in Edmonds Oct. 14-16

ASSISTANCE LEAGUE OF EVERETT
ESTATE SALE
Thursday – Saturday, Oct 14-16
Hours
Oct. 14-15, 2021
9:00AM-4:00PM
Oct. 16, 2021
9:00AM-2:00PM
at 851 Somerset Lane, Edmonds.
Please be courteous when
parking in neighborhood
High-end home offering linens and furniture;
business & casual clothing; Tableware;
Sterling silver–new & vintage;Crystal including Jeanette Cherry Blossom
and Petal Swirl Depression glass. Fine china including
Arita porcelain and Flintridge; Fine art, including artist
John Haymson and Tarkay prints; Rugs, Christmas décor.
Buyer is responsible for moving heavy items
CASH/DEBIT/CREDIT
Sorry, no checks
— Sponsored by the Assistance League of Everett
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.