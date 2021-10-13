Sponsored: Assistance League of Everett estate sale in Edmonds Oct. 14-16

ASSISTANCE LEAGUE OF EVERETT

ESTATE SALE

Thursday – Saturday, Oct 14-16

Hours

Oct. 14-15, 2021

9:00AM-4:00PM

Oct. 16, 2021

9:00AM-2:00PM

at 851 Somerset Lane, Edmonds.

Please be courteous when

parking in neighborhood

High-end home offering linens and furniture;

business & casual clothing; Tableware;

Sterling silver–new & vintage;Crystal including Jeanette Cherry Blossom

and Petal Swirl Depression glass. Fine china including

Arita porcelain and Flintridge; Fine art, including artist

John Haymson and Tarkay prints; Rugs, Christmas décor.

Buyer is responsible for moving heavy items

CASH/DEBIT/CREDIT

Sorry, no checks

— Sponsored by the Assistance League of Everett