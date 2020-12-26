Sponsor spotlights: Best bets for happy pets in your home

Eating a good meal, taking a nap or playing outdoors are just a few of the simple pleasures in life that most pets and humans both appreciate. There are several ways you can show your pet how much they mean to you by incorporating certain design elements into your home. Many features will not only cater to your pet’s lifestyle, but they also can enhance your home’s appearance and add to its value.

Whether you’re looking to buy a new home, remodel your existing home or just need some inspiration for how to use your current space, here are a few ideas to get started.

Improving comfort and convenience

Designing areas within your home where your pet can eat, sleep and bathe tells them that they are just as much a member of the family as everyone else. And having these dedicated locations can also help reduce the amount of time you spend cleaning up after your pet.

Built-in eating areas are among the most popular designs concepts for homeowners with pets. Beneath the kitchen counter, under an island or within a pull-out drawer are all great options to help save space and minimize spills.

Custom nooks provide your pet with a quiet retreat to nap or play. Look for opportunities to incorporate these nooks beneath bay windows, or convert a cluttered crawl space beneath stairs into your pet's private refuge.

Pet-washing stations in laundry/mud rooms can significantly improve the cleanliness of your home. An enclosed tiled area with an extended faucet can be used to give your pet a full bath or simply to clean paws after a romp in the outdoors.

Selecting the right flooring

With the appropriate flooring, both you and your pet can live amicably without pointing fingers (or paws) at one another whenever a new scratch or a spill is discovered. Flooring options today are seemingly endless, and each type comes with varying levels of durability, so you’ll want to do your research as well as consult with a professional before making the investment.

Bamboo flooring is becoming increasingly popular, especially among pet owners, for its hardness and resistance to stains. And for those who are trying to be green, both bamboo and cork flooring are also good for the environment.

Hardwood floors have long been among the most desirable options, though many different types of wood and finishes are highly prone to showing wear over time.

Laminate, stone and tile floors might not be your best option if your pet's comfort is a top priority. While they are much more durable and typically resist scratches better than other flooring, some pets will find them to be uncomfortably hard and exceedingly slippery.

— By Melissa Irons, Irons Brothers Construction, Inc.