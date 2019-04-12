Sponsor spotlight: YWCA is all in for Washington women

In 1894, YWCA’s founding sisters created a new kind of organization to support local women in need. For 125 years, YWCA Seattle | King | Snohomish has been proud to serve brilliant and strong women determined to succeed, no matter what stands in their way.

YWCA IS ALL IN FOR WASHINGTON WOMEN

From Auburn to Everett: With 22 facilities that serve more than ten thousand women and children across the region every year, YWCA works where we’re needed most. We deliver critical service programs to help people overcome barriers to opportunity, find a stable home, earn a living wage, and protect the safety and well-being of their families.

A Better Future for Women: We go beyond immediate needs to create lasting change. Each one of YW’s thousands of staff members and volunteers shares a vision of Washington that works for all women. When we help a woman take the next step in her own life, it represents a step toward equity in our communities, our careers, and our homes.

A Proud Legacy of Equity: In 1936, we became the first association in the country with a fully racially integrated board of directors. We spoke out against the internment of Japanese Americans in WWII, and for the reunification of immigrant and refugee families last year. We will continue to be leaders for women’s empowerment, racial equity, and social justice for all people.

Join us at this year’s Snohomish and King Counties YWCA Luncheons.

Find out how to celebrate YWCA’s 125thanniversary all year long