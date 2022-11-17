Sponsor spotlight: Yusuf Hansia joings Mountain Pacific Bank as Cash Management Officer

Mountain Pacific Bank is excited to announce that Yusuf Hansia has joined our team, as our new Cash Management Officer.

Yusuf has over 15 years of banking experience, providing services to both personal and business banking customers. Beginning his banking career as a teller, he has gained a deep knowledge of banking and demonstrated a capacity to serve customers — as he has been an Operations Specialist, Assistant Manager, Licensed Banker, Branch Manager and most recently, a Business Relationship Manager. Yusuf has a well-rounded working knowledge of all aspects of community banking.

Outside of banking, Yusuf is an active community member — helping the communities he works and lives in. Yusuf is currently involved with several local nonprofit organizations, serving on multiple boards and committee positions including Edmonds Chamber Foundation, Interfaith Family Shelter, Washington Kids in Transition, and a local Rotary club.

Yusuf will work to find our customers successful and viable solutions to any of their banking needs.

Yusuf Hansia

Cash Management Officer

3732 Broadway

Everett, WA 98201

Direct: (425) 521-5817

yhansia@mp.bank

Website: https://mp.bank

— Sponsored by Mountain Pacific Bank