Sponsor spotlight: You’re invited to Lynnwood Chamber’s first-ever black tie awards gala Sept. 20

You’re invited!

The Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce is proud to present its first-ever black tie Awards Gala honoring the Best of the Best professional men and women, philanthropists, innovators, nonprofit organizations and businesses in Lynnwood.

The evening will unfold with an elegant reception (including a step-and-repeat red carpet photo op for all arriving guests) followed by a sumptuous dinner and elegant awards ceremony.

This gathering of business, nonprofit and community leaders will be celebrating Lynnwood’s continued growth and the individuals and organizations fostering its evolution.

Please join us for this inspirational and aspirational evening with Lynnwood’s current and future leaders, innovators, philanthropists and humanitarians.

