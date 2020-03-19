Sponsor spotlight: You need a power of attorney

With all the excellent advice available about how to protect yourself and loved ones during the coronavirus outbreak, one necessary legal document is often overlooked. It’s a Power of Attorney.

You really do need a Power of Attorney (POA.)

Why is that?

In the event that you become hospitalized or in a care community, the people who care about you are going to need get information about your condition. They may need to make decisions about your care. They may need to make financial or business decisions on your behalf.

Even your husband or wife, or a close relative may be denied information. Banks or other financial institutions may deny you access to financial information and funds.

During the current crisis, one of Gov. Jay Inslee’s rules states, “Owners, operators, staff and volunteers are prohibited from disclosing protected and confidential health information, except as otherwise provided by law or with the resident’s consent.”

Having a Power of Attorney, given to someone you trust, assures that care givers share information with them.

Should someone you trust need access to your financial resources if you become incapacitated, they will need a Power of Attorney. Banks legally must honor them.

For more information on Powers of Attorney, see our article at sanderslawgroupnw.com/happens-lose-marbles-need-power-attorney

Powers of Attorney should be drafted in consultation with an attorney, but they are relatively quick to produce and relatively inexpensive.

At Sanders Law Group, we can work on-line to draft legal documents. Powers of Attorney, like Wills, do need to be signed in person, and witnessed and notarized, but we have a system of drive-thru signing to minimize personal contact.

If you have any legal questions, feel free to call us at 425-640-8686.

— By Attorney Peggy Sanders and Ralph Sanders, Sanders Law Group