Sponsor spotlight: Workhorse HQ — the perfect middle ground between home and office work

The nature of work has changed dramatically in the last year. Prior to COVID-19, only one in five workers said they worked from home all or most of the time. Now, 71% of those same people are full-time telecommuters, according to a new Pew Research Center survey. People who had very little flexibility to work from home are now in their houses exclusively.

Or, at least they think they are. Edmonds’s first coworking community, Workhorse HQ, is the perfect middle ground between working from the office and working from home.

If you run a small, home-based business, simply need a change of scenery, or want to escape the kids for a few hours, Workhorse HQ is the place for you to be productive and meet like-minded individuals. Edmonds’s coworking community is taking all government-recommended COVID precautions, offers fast WiFi, printing rights, a large conference room, a phone booth, lots of seating options, and a variety of local beverages (Offset Cider, Salish Sea Brewing Beer and Caffe Ladro Coffee, among others) in a light-filled space on 2nd Avenue South, just two blocks up from the ferry landing.

Working from home can be distracting and often chaotic. Right now, working from the office isn’t necessarily realistic, plus, the thought of returning to a long commute any time soon probably sounds far from appealing.

Let’s say you’ve been working from home for the past year and you want to treat yourself while also enjoying a change of scenery, so you go the drive thru at the coffee shop for a $7 drink. Later in the afternoon, you grab a $3 kombucha at the grocery store. Let’s also say you do this most working days, so about 20 times a month. We’re no math whizzes, but $10 a day on drinks twenty days a month easily pays for your $199 Workhorse HQ membership, where the drinks from the four-tap keg flow like the beautiful Columbia. That doesn’t account for the productivity, connection to other Edmonds businesses, printing rights, WiFi, etc. etc. etc.

Workhorse HQ is a community resource that will only continue to grow over time. It was built to support the hardworking people and businesses in and around Edmonds.

Looking to learn more? Follow Workhorse HQ on Instagram to see its latest happenings (@workhorse_hq), check out membership options on the company’s website — they also have virtual mail options!) — and email contact@workhorsehq.com to set up a masked-up tour today.