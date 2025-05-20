Sponsor spotlight: Woodwork refinishing ideas for your home

Many of our homes in the Pacific Northwest feature beautiful woodwork that can make for exciting home improvement projects. In this article, I’ll give some ideas of woodwork refinishing ideas based on projects that I’ve completed for clients, including one project that was just finished:

– Refresh unpainted exterior wood siding, trim, or soffit with new stain: If you have unpainted exterior siding, trim or soffits consider doing a project refreshing the stain or varnish instead of painting it. This will protect the wood and can give your home a refresh, highlighting the beautiful woodwork on your home. The article photo is of a recent project to refinish a garage with mahogany siding — what an honor to do projects like this!

– Refinish wood cabinets instead of painting them: Many folks in our area have wood cabinets with stain and it can be tempting to paint them especially if the doors and drawers are looking worn from years of use. But what about refinishing the doors and doors with a fresh coat of stain and varnish? This is a subtle project that can give your cabinets a fresh look without covering up beautiful wood with paint. I recently completed a project refinishing worn oak cabinets with a new coat of varnish and they looked brand new without painting them! If you prefer to keep the wood look, but want a refresh on the finish, this is a project to consider.

– Refinish butcher block counters: Years of cooking, cutting, and wiping on butcher block countertops can leave them looking scratched and worn. I recently refinished a butcher block counter to look brand new and it refreshed the entire kitchen’s look!

– Change the stain color on wood doors or interior beams: Sometimes we have gorgeous wood doors, trim or beams and we don’t want to paint them, but do want to change the look a bit. Consider projects changing the color of the stain instead of painting them. I recently refinished a client’s interior front door and wood beams inside the house to change the stain color, and it turned out beautiful! It’s a good option to consider if you want a slightly different stain color for your space.

– Refinish wood railings and stairs: High-touch wood surfaces can lead to wear on wood surfaces. A project to refinish those surfaces can make the space look newly renovated without the cost of a big renovation.

– Refinish exterior wood sculptures with care: When my business first opened, a local client trusted me with refinishing their 32-foot totem pole with a new protective finish (I am so appreciative of amazing projects like this!). These types of projects involve care to clean the art (very delicately!) and to apply a new coat of stain/varnish, protecting the art. This summer I will be doing a refresh on the totem pole, removing plant debris and applying a new layer of protection to keep it beautiful and preserved.

There are many other types of interior or exterior projects to consider with woodwork in your home. Personally, I love projects that highlight the natural beauty of wood and there are endless options to consider. Do you have a woodwork refinishing project inside or outside of your home that you’d like to talk about? Reach out today to talk to Sam about your project.

