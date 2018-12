The Lynnwood Rotary Club raffle of a fully restored 1965 Mustang will be held on Saturday Dec. 8, 2018 at 4 p.m. The raffle will be at the Acura of Lynnwood Dealership at 21599 Hwy 99, Lynnwood.

Tickets for the Car Raffle will be on sale from 2 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. on Saturday. Refreshments will be available.

The Lynnwood Rotary Club will use the funds from the Car Raffle for community projects.

Please direct any questions to [email protected]

— Sponsored by Lynnwood Rotary Club