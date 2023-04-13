Sponsor spotlight: Wild Pacific Halibut Burger the special Friday and Saturday at Scotty’s Food Truck

Scotty’s Food Truck is running a two-day special menu item this week. Wild Pacific Halibut Burgers lightly breaded with panko and served on a fresh brioche bun, topped with iceberg lettuce, Roma tomatoes and Chef Scotty’s special tartar sauce. This is served with a generous serving of tempting fries.
The special will be offered on Friday and Saturday only.
Call ahead to avoid the wait: 206-795-1615
Five Corners in Edmonds
8330 212th St. S.W.
Thursday, Friday and Saturday
3:30-7:30 p.m.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.