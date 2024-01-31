Sponsor spotlight: Wild Pacific Cod the special at Scotty’s Food Truck this week

This week’s special at Scotty’s Food Truck is Wild Pacific Cod seasoned with Chef Scotty’s special Cajun spice blend, lightly breaded and fried and served on cornbread Kaiser roll with remoulade sauce, slaw and dill pickles. This comes with a generous serving of fries plus tarter on the side.

The truck will be at Five Corners Calvary Church parking lot in Edmonds Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 3:30-7:30 p.m.

Call ahead to avoid the wait: 206-795-1615

Open Thursday, Friday and Saturday

3:30-7:30 p.m.

Five Corners in Edmonds

8330 212th St. S.W.