Sponsor spotlight: Why you should consider a career in construction

A career in construction is more than just wearing a hard hat and steel-toed boots. The industry is filled with talented and creative individuals who have the opportunity to help build homes that strengthen communities. Not only does a career in the residential construction industry provide a sense of personal achievement, it also provides many practical benefits such as strong earning potential, job security and opportunities for advancement.

If you are looking for a career change, seeking an alternative to a 4-year college degree or are simply interested in a new challenge should strongly consider a career in construction. There are many opportunities in the residential construction industry.

A Variety of Jobs for Every Skill Level Are Available

Occupations such as carpentry, plumbers and HVACR technicians are in high demand. These types of jobs require individuals who have skills such as being detail-oriented and active problem-solvers who enjoy troubleshooting a range of challenges. A popular career field that is often overlooked is the many jobs available in construction management. Construction managers plan, coordinate, budget and supervise construction projects from inception to completion. Most construction manager’s work out of a field office located at the construction site but some work in a more traditional office setting.

Skilled Trades Offer Individuals High Earning Potential

Individuals entering the residential construction industry have the potential to earn a great salary. The top 25% in most construction trades professions earn at least $60,000 annually. And you don’t need to follow the traditional college path to get there. The gender pay gap is also smaller in the construction trades. On average, women in the United States earn 80 cents for every dollar a man earns. Women in the construction industry earn 97 cents for every dollar a man earns. And average salaries in the Puget Sound remain competitive with other industries in our area.

Training Opportunities and Scholarships are Widely Available

There are many resources available to help individuals get started in a career in the trades. The Master Builders Association and Building Industry Association of Washington can connect students to mentors, apprentice programs or other job training programs locally. The National Housing Endowment, in partnership with the Home Builders Institute and home builders’ associations across the country offers scholarships to students interested in pursuing a career in the building industry.

For more information about careers in construction in Washington, visit www.biaw.com

— By Melissa Irons, Irons Brothers Construction