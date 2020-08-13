Sponsor spotlight: What is happening at Pilates Edmonds

Since moving from our nine-year home on 3rd/Bell to our new location last October, 201 Main Street #103, life has never been boring!

We are open and operating, thanks in a large part to the Working Washington Small Business Emergency Grant and Edmonds CARE Business Support Grant and the support of our amazing clients. We continue to navigate the many changes and challenges in this new era..

One of those new changes is the addition of instructor,Angela Dismuke. We have been asking Angela for a few years to join our team and this year she said yes! We are so excited to introduce Angela to our beautiful community in Edmonds. Angela had an 18-year career as an Environmental Scientist in the private sector before switching out corporate life for a career in Functional Movement. Angela has extensive knowledge of anatomy, biochemistry, biomechanics, dance and movement. Along with her Bachelors degree in Biochemistry she also holds a degree in Exercise Science and Wellness. She is a STOTT Pilates Trained Instructor and her speciality includes Wellness, older population, pre-surgery and rehab. She loves to blend the art of science and movement to create balanced, strong and flexible bodies.

To make an appointment and welcome Angela to the neighborhood, contact the studio.

Pilates Edmonds

201 Main Street, suite #103

Edmonds Wa 98020

(206) 550-9275

