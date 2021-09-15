Sponsor spotlight: Warm up with favorites from Scotty’s Food Truck

The weather is getting colder — perhaps it’s time to visit Scotty’s Food Truck for a bowl of his famous clam chowder and an order of hot and crispy fish and chips.

Chef Scotty will be in his usual Edmonds spot at Five Corners Calvary Chapel on Thursday, Friday and Saturday this week.

Call ahead to avoid the wait: 206-795-1615

Five Corners in Edmonds

8330 212th St. S.W.

Thursday-Saturday

3:30-7:30 p.m.