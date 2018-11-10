Sponsor spotlight: Veterans Center to get fresh coat of paint, thanks to Irons Brothers

In honor of Veterans Day weekend, local remodeling firm Irons Brothers Construction — along with approximately 75 other volunteers from the Master Builders Association of King & Snohomish Counties — will perform interior painting restoration at Compass Housing Aliiance’s Shoreline Veteran’s Center located at 1301 N. 200th St., Shoreline.

Compass Housing Alliance provides housing, shelter and support services for people experiencing homelessness and poverty in the Puget Sound region. Military veterans experience post-traumatic stress, injury and other unique challenges as they return from duty to re-integrate into society. Compass Housing Alliance offers a variety of programs and housing that meet the specific needs of military veterans and their families so that the men and women who have served our country are not forgotten.

This program provides transitional housing and case management for 21 men and four women who are veterans. The center’s technology lab offers computer classes and helps residents apply for benefits, look for a job, and access resources online.”

Joseph Irons, the General Manager of Irons Brothers Construction, has a passion for serving veterans. Twenty-five percent of the company’s workforce is veterans, and veterans are also represented across all of the company’s departments — administration, production and sales.

“We are proud to have veterans represent our team and to have them give back to other veterans during this annual philanthropic event,” Irons said.

Irons’ passion for men and women who have served our country comes from his own upbringing as a child. His mother served in the Navy and his father retired as a master sergeant from the Air Force after several tours, including World War II, Korea and Vietnam.

Irons Brothers would like to honor its veterans at Irons Brothers Construction:

1. Administrator – Scarlet Haney, Air Force

2. Senior Project Developer – Trevor Dodds, Coast Guard

3. Project Manager/Lead Carpenter – Cody Ross, Marines

Painting a Better Tomorrow is a one-day philanthropic event that brings individuals and teams of friends, co-workers, and family together to benefit a social service organization in King and Snohomish counties. Volunteers spend the day giving community areas and living spaces a fresh coat of paint. Painting is frequently the first maintenance item slashed off an operational budget at many non-profits.