Sponsor spotlight: Under Phase 2 of state plan, Lynnwood Convention Center again hosting in-person meetings

As Snohomish County enters Phase 2 of Gov. Inslee’s Healthy Washington – Roadmap to Recovery, gatherings are able to occur in event venues within the strict guidelines of 25% occupancy or 200 people, whichever is less.

Over the last few months, the Lynnwood Convention Center team has gone through great lengths to implement many changes to ensure events are met with heightened sanitization and hygiene practices.

In October 2020, the Lynnwood Convention Center announced that it has achieved Global Biorisk Advisory Council (GBAC) STAR accreditation, the gold standard for prepared facilities. Under the guidance of GBAC, a Division of ISSA, the worldwide cleaning industry association, Lynnwood Convention Center, an ASM Global managed facility, has implemented the most stringent protocols for cleaning, disinfection and infectious disease prevention in its facility.

To achieve GBAC STAR accreditation, Lynnwood Convention Center was required to demonstrate compliance with the program’s 20 core elements, which range from standard operating procedures and risk assessment strategies to personal protective equipment and emergency preparedness and response measures. Learn more about GBAC STAR accreditation at www.gbac.org.

This accreditation further substantiates Lynnwood Convention Center’s commitment to the health and well-being of their employees, guests and the visiting public. Lynnwood Convention Center also abides by VenueShield protocols. VenueShield is ASM Global’s internal environmental hygiene program incorporated in ASM Global’s 325 venues world-wide. For more information, visit www.lynnwoodcc.com/healthsafety.